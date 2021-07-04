Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is happy to stay at the club next season despite falling down the pecking order during the last campaign, according to football.london.

The 25-year-old has been a Tottenham player throughout his career as a footballer, but has been linked with a move away from the club in the transfer window.

Having struggled to make a significant impact for Spurs last term, many have named Winks as one player that could leave the club ahead of the new season.

Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in the England international, who amassed only 860 minutes of Premier League football last season.

However, despite falling down the pecking order at Spurs during the 2020/21 campaign, Winks is happy to remain at the club as they prepare for life under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The midfielder still has three more years remaining on his contract with Tottenham and could choose to fight for his place under the Portuguese tactician.

Despite Winks being happy to stay, the north London outfit are said to be open to offers for the player, whose departure could raise funds to bring in new faces.

Tottenham are keen to bolster their squad this summer and could cash in on the 25-year-old should he be the subject of a suitable offer.