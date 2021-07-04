Napoli and Lorenzo Insigne are currently not on the same page about the wages he would receive if he signs a new deal, putting Tottenham Hotspur on alert.

The 30-year-old is the captain of Napoli and one of their star players, but has only one more year remaining on his contract with the Serie A club.

Insigne, who is currently with the Italian national team at the European Championship, is expected to sit down for talks over a new deal with Napoli soon.

Both Napoli and Insigne are keen to see their negotiations heading in a positive direction as they look to reach an agreement over the extension of their association.

However, all parties involved could struggle to reach an agreement, with the club and the player not being on the same page over the salary that he would receive should he sign a new deal.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Insigne wants an increase on the €5m-a-year that he is receiving now, while Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis plans to convince him to lower his demands given the tough financial landscape.

While it remains to be seen if the two parties can reach an agreement, Tottenham are monitoring the 30-year-old’s contract situation at Napoli.

Spurs, as well well as La Liga giants Barcelona, are said to have enquired about the Italy international and his situation at Napoli.

The north London outfit could make a move for Insigne if his talks with Napoli over a new deal do not go according to plan.