AC Milan would like to go with a younger player than Everton’s James Rodriguez, who is being offered around by his agent.

James has been linked with a switch away from Everton since Carlo Ancelotti left the club as manager and headed back to former club Real Madrid.

AC Milan have been mooted as a potential destination for James, but he appears not to fit the Rossoneri’s profile.

The Italian giants would, according to Rai Sport’s Paolo Paganini, speaking on Radio Marte, like to sign someone who is younger and would not want as high a salary.

It is claimed that James’ agent Jorge Mendes is shopping him around to a host of clubs across Europe.

Snapping up James was considered a coup for Everton, but it is unclear whether the attacking midfielder will still be at Goodison Park when the new Premier League campaign kicks off.

The Toffees have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Rafael Benitez and the Spaniard’s thoughts on James are unknown.

James is due to turn 30 years old later this month.