Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is not taking part in the Belgian club’s pre-season training camp as he waits for his transfer to Arsenal to go through.

Vincent Kompany’s side are resigned to the fact that the midfielder will be leaving the club this summer, with Arsenal working hard to acquire his services.

Arsenal and Anderlecht have been in negotiations over a deal for Lokonga and are said to have reached an agreement over a fee of €17m, including €4.5m in add-ons.

However, it is said that the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a sell-on clause, which the Belgian Pro League club are keen to insert in the potential deal.

As Arsenal and Anderlecht continue to iron out the final details of the transfer, Lokonga is waiting for the deal to go through.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the 21-year-old is not taking part in Anderlecht’s pre-season camp as he waits for the green signal to travel to London.

The Belgian club are said to want a 15 per cent sell-on clause included in their deal with Arsenal and it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement over it.

Though Anderlecht and Arsenal are yet to shake hands on a final deal, Lokonga is expected to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium soon.