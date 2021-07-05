Arsenal are hopeful of winning the race to sign Ben White, who has been linked with Everton, and are lining up a third bid, according to Sky Sports (20:42).

The 23-year-old made 36 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls in the 2020/21 campaign and continued his impressive progress.

White’s performances in the Brighton backline earned him a spot in the England squad for the European Championship this summer.

Arsenal want to snap White up, but the defender has also attracted interest from other clubs this summer, including Rafael Benitez’s Everton.

The Gunners have seen Brighton knock back their initial offers for White, but are now preparing a third offer.

It is claimed that Arsenal are hopeful of being able to complete the swoop for the defender.

Arsenal may still have to match the valuation set by Brighton for White, which is expected to be around £50m, in order to rope him into the Emirates as he has three years left in his deal with the Seagulls.

As it stands Arsenal face strong competition for White, but still appear to be in pole position to sign him.