Arsenal are expected to turn their attention towards finding a loan club for Reiss Nelson once Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba’s departures are confirmed, according to the Press Association.

The Gunners are bracing themselves for several personnel changes at the club, with a number of players expected to move in and out of the Emirates Stadium.

Guendouzi appears to be the first in line to move out this summer as he is on the verge of a loan switch to Marseille, who will make the move permanent next summer.

Saliba is tipped to join the midfielder at Marseille, having chosen the French top flight club as his preferred destination to spend time at on a temporary deal.

Mikel Arteta’s side will then turn their attention towards sorting out the futures of other players once the departures of Guendouzi and Saliba are confirmed.

And on top of their agenda is finding a suitable loan club for 21-year-old attacker Nelson, whose development they feel has stalled over the past year and a half.

The Gunners are of the view that spending a season away on loan will help Nelson’s development and are tipped to find the right club after Guendouzi and Saliba’s exits are confirmed.

Greek outfit Olympiacos have been credited with a loan interest in the winger and it remains to be seen if they can convince Arsenal to loan him for next season.