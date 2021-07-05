Serie A side Atalanta have joined the race for Arsenal target Andrea Belotti, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Gunners have cranked up their efforts in the ongoing transfer window are keen on reinforcing their squad across the board.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to further bolster his attacking options in the ongoing window and has zeroed in on Torino hitman Belotti, who also has admirers in rival Serie A outfits Roma and AC Milan.

The Italian has an asking price of €34m and it has been claimed Arsenal are willing to meet that amount to lure him away to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, according to Turin based daily Tuttosport, the Gunners are set to face yet more competition for Belotti’s signature as Atalanta are also interested in snapping him up.

The Bergamo outfit will step up their efforts to land Belotti in case either of their strikers Luis Muriel or Duvan Zapata exit the club this summer.

Belotti has entered the final year of his contract at the Stadio Olimpico Grande and Torino could opt to cash in on his potential departure this summer with him currently not short of suitors.

Arsenal are yet to make any concrete moves for Belotti, who has been at Torino since the summer of 2015 and has risen to become the captain of the club.