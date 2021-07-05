Premier League side Burnley are set to assess Celtic and Rangers target Thomas Robert on trial in order to weigh up the possibility of a move to sign him, according to Herald and Times Sport.

Robert joined Scottish League One side Airdrieonians last summer and caught the eye with a string of string outings in the season gone by.

The 20-year-old has turned the head of Scottish Premiership outfits Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian and Hearts, while he also has admirers in the Premier League in the shape of Burnley.

And Robert is set to travel south of the border later today to have a trial session at Turf Moor where boss Sean Dyche and his team can take a closer look at him.

The Clarets will assess Robert’s qualities at close quarters and then take a decision on whether to make a move for him.

Robert has already had a trial session at Celtic’s Lennoxtown training base during which the club did not make a move for him, but could snap him up with new boss Ange Postecoglou at the helm.

Rangers are keen on further bolstering their squad having already roped in striker Fashion Sakala and have identified Robert as a possible recruit.

However, both Glasgow giants could face tough competition from Burney for the winger’s signature depending on how his trial turns out in Lancashire.