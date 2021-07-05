Former Arsenal first team coach Andreas Georgson has expressed his delight at joining Malmo as their sports director.

The Swede joined Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff as a first team coach from Brentford last summer, filling the void left by countryman Freddie Ljungberg.

However, just one year later, Georgson has left his role at the Emirates Stadium to take charge as the new sports manager of Swedish outfit Malmo.

Having put an end to his association with Arsenal, the 35-year-old has explained that he thoroughly enjoyed and learned a lot from his time at the Premier League club, as well as Brentford.

Georgson also expressed his delight at taking charge as the new sports manager of Malmo, where he will now closely work with head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson and sporting director Daniel Andersson.

“It feels fantastic to come home to Malmo as sports manager for the men’s side and I look forward to working hard with Daniel, Jon and other colleagues to develop the team every day“, Georgson told Malmo’s official site.

“I have enjoyed and learned a lot during my seasons at Brentford and Arsenal, but when this opportunity arose, I did not hesitate for a second that it is the right place for me to be.“

Arsenal have hired Nicolas Jover from Manchester City to fill the void left by the Swede.