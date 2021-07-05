Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys has insisted that ex-Liverpool players must stop giving lectures on why Everton fans should feel lucky to have Rafael Benitez as their manager.

The Goodison Park outfit brought their month-long hunt for a manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti to an end by appointing Benitez as their new boss last week.

While the appointment of the former Liverpool boss was received with unhappiness from some Everton fans, several ex-Reds, including Danny Mills, backed the decision.

However, former Liverpool players backing Everton’s decision to bring in Benitez appear to have irked Keys, who has insisted that the Toffees do not need lectures from them.

Keys asserted that ex-Reds must stop telling Evertonians how lucky they should feel to have Benitez at the helm before explaining that the Spaniard’s spell at Goodison Park will end in tears in his view.

“Please – no more X-Liverpool players telling Evertonians how lucky they are to have Benitez at Goodison“, Keys wrote in his blog.

“No they’re not. Most don’t want him.

“The majority will tolerate him, but they don’t want lectures on how they should be feeling from across Stanley Park.

“It will end in tears.

“It always does with Benitez.“

With a lot of Everton fans being against the appointment of Benitez as the club’s new manager, it remains to be seen if the former Liverpool boss can win the sceptical supporters over.