Ex-Lazio star Marco Parolo is of the view that the experience Felipe Anderson garnered from playing in England with West Ham United has helped him and stressed he is still capable of playing great football.

The winger is now closing in on a return to Lazio with West Ham keen on moving him on the ongoing transfer window.

Anderson is not part of David Moyes’ plans at the London Stadium and is looking to breathe life into his stalled career after a nightmare spell on loan at Porto last season.

Former Lazio star Parolo is of the view that Anderson’s spell in England with the Hammers has helped him develop his game, even though he struggled to earn regular game time in recent seasons.

The Brazilian was among the standout players for Lazio during his previous stint in Rome and Parolo is confident his former team-mate can still play great football, especially if he can find himself playing for the Biancocelesti again.

“[Anderson is a] great player”, Parolo told Sky Italia.

“After Lazio he never managed to explode definitively, but he can do great things.

“He knows the environment; he knows how to move and what he can give and what is required of a player at Lazio.

“It could be the Felipe that we admired, a little more mature.

“The experiences abroad have helped him develop even if he didn’t find space as a starter.

“What’s more, the desire to show [his worth] even more will grow inside him.”

Lazio are yet to agree to terms with West Ham over a move for Anderson, but are now open to including a substantial sell-on clause in the deal in a bid to convince the Hammers to let him return to Italy.