Leeds United are seeking an attacking player in the mould of Rangers star Ryan Kent, who they also maintain an interest in, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Whites are closing in on the acquisition of Junior Firpo from Barcelona, but are not expected to end their summer transfer business at just the left-back.

Leeds are looking to bolster their midfield, with Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien said to be a target, and are also keen to add to their attacking options.

The Elland Road outfit have been credited with an interest in Club Brugge winger Noa Lang while being linked with a move for Lyon’s versatile left-footer Maxwel Cornet.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have also been long-term admirers of Rangers star Kent, who was a subject of a bid from the Premier League club last summer.

As the Yorkshire-based club look to bolster their attack ahead of the new season, the former Liverpool winger is said to be among the list of players under consideration.

Despite seeing an offer turned down by Rangers last year, the Whites remain interested in acquiring the services of the 24-year-old.

The English top flight club are also said to be looking for other attacking players in the mould of Kent.