Liverpool are claimed to have sold goalkeeper Kamil Grabara to FC Copenhagen for a fee of £3m, but have only received an initial sum of around £2.1m, it is suggested in Denmark.

Having completed the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Liverpool have now turned their attention towards moving several of their fringe stars out.

Grabara became the first to depart among the unwanted players as the Merseyside-based club confirmed the sale of the 22-year-old to Copenhagen at the weekend.

As Liverpool parted ways with the Poland Under-21 international, it was claimed that they will bag a transfer fee of £3m from their deal with the Danish outfit.

However, according to Danish tabloid BT, Jurgen Klopp’s side have only received an initial sum of around £2.1m from Grabara’s transfer to Copenhagen.

It appears that Liverpool have earned almost £1m less than the previously claimed £3m, though that fee could rise through potential add-ons.

Apart from potential bonuses, the Anfield outfit have also included a sell-on clause in their agreement with the Danish top flight club.

The sell-on clause, that would see the Reds earning more money should Copenhagen sell Grabara in the future, is claimed to be agreed at 20 per cent.