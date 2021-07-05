Manchester City are keeping tabs on Brighton & Hove Albion star Ben White, who is also a target for Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton, according to talkSPORT.

White is a man in-demand in the ongoing transfer window following a strong debut Premier League campaign at Brighton, which also earned him a spot in the England squad in the European Championship.

Arsenal have seen Brighton knock back their two initial offers for the centre-back, while Everton, under new boss Rafael Benitez, are also keen on a move for him.

With Benitez at the helm, the Toffees are now shifting focus towards building a squad that can get them into the European spots in the upcoming Premier League campaign and White is among their targets to reinforce the backline.

And it appears the number of clubs interested in acquiring the Seagull star’s signature is growing as Manchester City are also monitoring his progress at the Amex.

The Premier League champions are keen to further bolster their squad ahead of their top flight title defence and have their eyes on White.

The 23-year-old is expected to cost potential suitors north of the £50m mark this summer.

Arsenal are tipped to go in with a third bid for White, while Everton are yet to make any concrete moves for him.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will decide to launch a swoop for White in the coming weeks and try to beat off competition for his signature.