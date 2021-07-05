Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted it is up to Lorenzo Insigne to choose whether he wants to leave Naples and move to another club, amidst him being linked with interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old is currently on fire for Italy in the European Championship, earning plaudits on the back of a string of impressive performances.

Insigne, who rose through the ranks at Napoli, is linked with leaving the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the ongoing window with him only having a year left on his current deal at the club.

The Napoli star has been credited with interest from La Liga giants Barcelona, while Premier League side Spurs are also keen on him.

Gli Azzurri are hoping to tie the winger down on fresh terms, but it suggested his wage demands could prove to be stumbling block as club supremo Di Laurentiis is against raising his salary level at the club.

De Laurentiis has now revealed that Insigne’s future lies in his own hands as it is up to him to decide whether to remain in Naples or move to another club.

Asked about Lorenzo’s future, De Laurentiis told a press conference: “Lorenzo knows that he is a product of our academy.

“If then he is tired and wants to go around Europe it is his choice to [make].”

It remains to be seen whether Spurs or Barcelona manage to lure away Insigne this summer from Napoli, his hometown club he joined as a 15-year-old.