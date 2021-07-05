Norwich City have enquired about Hoffenheim star Ihlas Bebou, but have already been turned down by the forward, it has been claimed in Germany.

Having sealed their return to the Premier League as Championship winners, Norwich are keen to bolster their squad ahead of the start of the top flight campaign.

The Canaries have signed Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn from Werder Bremen and Southampton, respectively, and have also roped in Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea.

Daniel Farke’s side have now turned their attention towards strengthening their forward line further and have found an option in the Bundesliga.

According to German magazine Kicker, the Carrow Road outfit have enquired about the possibility of acquiring the services of Hoffenheim forward Bebou.

However, Norwich’s pursuit of the Togo international appears to have come to a dead-end after the player turned down a move to the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen if Farke’s side will make an attempt to convince Bebou of the merits of a move to England.

The 27-year-old scored nine goals and provided eight assists from 32 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim last season.