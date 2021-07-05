Scott Wright has revealed Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson told him on the day the club won the Scottish Premiership title that the club were desperate to sign him so that he could experience the title winning spirit.

The 23-year-old was initially set to move to Ibrox from Aberdeen this summer with a pre-contract agreement in place, but the Gers, led by Wilson, swooped to rope him in on deadline day of the last transfer window.

Wright was able to be part of the Rangers brotherhood when they lifted a historic 55th Scottish top flight title, ending a decade-long period of hurt.

The winger has now revealed Wilson told him on the day Rangers won the title that the club were desperate to bring him ahead of the initially planned date because they wanted him to experience that championship spirit in the dressing room to its fullest.

Wright stressed he is grateful to the club for allowing him to be part of the title run and added his focus is now on hitting the ground running in pre-season, having developed physically and mentally in the five months he has been at Ibrox.

Asked whether he has benefited from moving to Ibrox in January, Wright told Rangers TV: “Definitely, those two points [physical and mental development] were probably the most important for me personally.

“The day we won the league, Ross Wilson said to me in the changing room this is why he was so desperate to sign and get me in just now, which I am so grateful for because I have got to experience all of that last season.

“And now it is the case of me coming in pre-season, just hopefully hit the ground running and attack it.”

Wright will be determined to work his way into boss Steven Gerrard’s plans in his first full season at Rangers and possibly nail down a starting spot in the team.