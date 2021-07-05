Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries, who are of interest to Liverpool and Everton respectively, have been given permission by PSV Eindhoven to talk to foreign clubs.

Having impressed for both club and country, the PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands duo have attracted significant transfer interest from top clubs in Europe, including Liverpool and Everton.

Aware of the interest in the duo, the Dutch Eredivisie club are resigned to the fact that Malen and Dumfries will not be part of their squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

PSV Eindhoven are aware of the Dutch duo’s desire to take the next step in their careers and are prepared to sanction transfers for both of them this summer.

And according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven have now granted Malen and Dumfries permission to negotiate with foreign clubs.

Under normal circumstances, players are only allowed to talk to potential suitors once those clubs have reached an agreement with their employers.

However, PSV Eindhoven have allowed Malen and Dumfries to talk to interested clubs before a deal is struck.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in Malen, while Everton and Inter are said to be chasing the services of Dumfries.

Though the striker-defender duo have attracted significant interest, the Dutch top flight club are yet to receive a formal offer for either of those players.

Both Malen and Dumfries are represented by super agent Mino Raiola and it remains to be seen who the Netherlands duo will play for next season.