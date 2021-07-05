Tottenham Hotspur are just €2m short of meeting Bologna’s asking price for Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Spurs have zeroed in on the 22-year-old, who is able to operate both as a centre-back and as a right-back, and are pushing hard to take him to north London.

They are in talks with Bologna over doing a deal for Tomiyasu and are now claimed to be close to striking an agreement with the Italian side.

Tottenham have put €18m on the table for Tomiyasu, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, but Bologna want €20m.

There is optimism that the distance can be bridged and the transfer is expected to take place.

The Japanese star already has an agreement over personal terms with Tottenham.

The Premier League side have made signing a centre-back a priority this summer and look to have found their man in Tomiyasu.

Bologna landed Tomiyasu from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden in 2019 and he also attracted interest from AC Milan.