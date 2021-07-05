New Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo has support amongst the members of the Spurs squad, who are excited to be part of the positive football that he has promised to deliver, according to The Athletic.

The Portuguese tactician was confirmed as the successor to Jose Mourinho at Spurs last week after months of discussions by Tottenham with potential candidates over their vacant managerial position.

Tottenham held negotiations with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso over the past few months before finally settling on Nuno as their new manager.

Nuno left his post as the head coach at Wolves at the end of last season after spending four years at the helm, during which he guided them to promotion to the Premier League as well as Europa League qualification.

There were concerns over the appointment of Nuno at Tottenham as some players feared if he would revert to the approach of Mourinho in the way that he plans to run the club.

However, a section of the Spurs squad have now backed the Portuguese after learning that he intends to deliver a positive style of play during his time at north London.

Nuno is thought to want to impose his own ideas on the Spurs squad and get them back to challenging for a place in the top-four of the Premier League.

The Tottenham players are now keen on impressing their new boss when they return to pre-season training.

It remains to be seen what kind of an impact the former Wolves boss can make at Tottenham.