Trabzonspor are yet to match Ezgjan Alioski wage demands as he mulls his future, with an offer from Leeds United still on the table.

The North Macedonian is now able to move on a free agent after his contract at Leeds came to an end.

Leeds still see Alioski playing a part in their squad in the upcoming season and have offered him new deal at the club in the hope that he will remain in Yorkshire.

However, the 30-year-old’s situation at Leeds has seen him draw admiring glances from abroad, with Turkish outfits Galatasaray and Trabzonspor keen on snapping him up.

Trabzonspor have been in talks with the player and have proposed him an offer in the €1.7m range including wages and a signing on fee.

However, according to Turkish outlet En Son Haber, the Black Sea Storm are yet to meet Alioski’s wage demands as he seeks €2m a year.

Trabzonspor are ready to press the accelerator on the negotiations with Alioski this week as they seek to reach middle ground with him.

Leeds are closing in on deal for a new left-back in Barcelona man Junior Firpo, but are still hoping Alioski will stay at Elland Road for another spell.