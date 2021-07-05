Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has expressed his confidence in John Lundstram to enhance the Gers midfield following his free transfer move from Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old has put an end to his four-year association with Sheffield United to join Scottish Premiership champions Rangers on a free transfer.

Lundstram has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Gers and will now look to help them build on their title-winning campaign next season.

🆕 Steven Gerrard’s Rangers squad has today been strengthened further with the addition of English Premier League midfielder John Lundstram on a three year deal on a free transfer. 👉 All the info: https://t.co/XMiPYHdnjz pic.twitter.com/JV0u7wCg7e — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 5, 2021

Delighted with Lundstram’s acquisition, Rangers manager Gerrard has expressed his confidence in the former Everton star to improve the team’s midfield significantly.

Gerrard revealed that he was impressed with Lundstram’s attitude, having spoken to him over recent weeks, and insisted that he is aware of what it takes to succeed at a club like Rangers.

“John is a player I have known for some time and knew he would enhance our squad“, Gerrard told Rangers’ official site.

“Having played in the Premiership, he has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks.

“John is a winner and knows what is required to succeed at a club of this stature.

“He will add steel and presence to our midfield along with his quality which makes our squad much stronger, and to procure a player of John’s profile and experience is very pleasing.

“Myself and the staff are looking forward to working with John.

“We know he is also very excited to get started at Rangers.“

Having completed his move to Rangers, Lundstram will now be looking to establish himself as a key player in Gerrard’s team.