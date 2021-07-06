Celtic have opened discussions with Rubin Kazan defender Carl Starfelt as they eye a potential replacement for Kristoffer Ajer, who has been tipped to find his way out of Celtic Park this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ajer is wanted by a host of clubs and Celtic could cash in on him this summer, something which would mean the need to sign a replacement.

And newly-appointed manager Ange Postecoglou has identified the man who could come in, as the Bhoys look towards Starfelt.

Talks have now started between Celtic and the player as they look to push an agreement over personal terms over the line.

The Scottish champions are then expected to lodge an official bid with Starfelt’s club side Rubin Kazan.

The Swedish international was not part of the Sweden squad that were knocked out of the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

His contract with Rubin Kazan expires in 2024, having joined the club in 2019 from IFK Goteborg.

Starfelt could be just one of the long list of names to come through the Celtic Park door this summer as the new Celtic boss continues to rebuild the squad.