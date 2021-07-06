Chelsea loanee Juan Castillo believes that the Championship is a competitive division and a move to Birmingham City will allow him to challenge himself and in the process help the team achieve their goals.

The 21-year-old moved to join Lee Bowyer’s side on a season-long loan deal on Tuesday.

The move will be the defender’s fifth successive loan spell away from the London-based club and his first in the Championship, where he feels that he will be witness to competitive action.

The conversations he had with the manager and technical director made it clear that Birmingham City was the right club for him to play his football next season, Castillo admits.

“I am really pleased to have joined the club”, Castillo told Birmingham’s official site.

“After speaking with Lee [Bowyer] and Craig [Gardner] it was clear that Blues was the right place to play my football this season.

“The atmosphere around the place is really positive, so it is now a case of working hard during pre-season and being ready for the opening matches.

“The Championship is a really competitive division, and I am looking forward to challenging myself as well as helping the team to achieve its goals.”

The young defender spent all last season in his homeland the Netherlands first playing for AZ Alkmaar and then for ADO Den Haag.

He will now be looking to get the grips with Championship football quickly.