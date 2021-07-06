Chelsea wing-back Emerson Palmieri has popped up on Roma’s radar as they look to bring in a replacement for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola this summer.

Spinazzola was being touted as Italy’s best player in the European Championship this summer until he suffered a torn Achilles injury in the quarter-final against Belgium.

He has undergone surgery and is expected to be out for several months, with Roma now actively looking to bring in a replacement for him.

Roma are aware that Spinazzola could miss the first half of next season completely and are looking at options in the market.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they are considering making a move for Spinazzola’s understudy in the Italy team, Emerson.

The Chelsea full-back is expected to replace the injured Roma star when Italy take on Spain in the semi-final of the European Championship tonight.

And the Serie A giants could also look to bring him as Spinazzola’s alternative for Jose Mourinho’s team this summer.

Emerson has a year left on his Chelsea contract but there are fears the Blues could take up the option to extend it by one more year to protect his value.

Napoli are also interested in getting their hands on the Chelsea star, who is keen to return to Italy this summer.

Roma are also now expected to make an attempt to sign him at the end of the European Championship.