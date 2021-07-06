John Barnes is of the view that Declan Rice has the right profile to be a Liverpool player amidst suggestions the Reds are keeping an eye on the West Ham United star.

The Reds have a vacant spot to fill in midfield following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum after he saw out his contract at Anfield.

It has been suggested Liverpool have an eye on West Ham star Rice, who is heavily lined with leaving the London Stadium this summer after rebuffing new contract offers.

Liverpool legend Barnes is of the view that Rice would be a perfect fit for Liverpool as he fits the profile the club need, being an industrious influence in the middle of the park.

Barnes explained that Rice is similar to Reds skipper Jordan Henderson in the way he keeps his game simple while doing the basics right.

“There have been suggestions that Declan Rice is a target for Liverpool and he would be a good fit for them”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“Liverpool like central midfield players who work hard.

“Declan Rice isn’t going to come in and score lots of goals, he’s not going to be creative, he’s not a midfield player like David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan, but Liverpool don’t need that.

“The kind of players Liverpool need are players like Rice or Yves Bissouma, hard-working midfield players who get the ball forward, make tackles, win the ball and keep it quite simple.

“He’s similar to Jordan Henderson in that way.

“So, if he wants to come to Liverpool, he has the right profile for them.”

If Liverpool decide to launch a swoop for Rice, they are set to face competition as top flight rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen on snapping him up.