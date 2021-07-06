Everton are not willing to let Moise Kean leave on another loan spell amidst claims Paris Saint-Germain are working on another temporary move for him, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The 21-year-old Toffees striker had an impressive campaign away on loan at French giants PSG last season after he struggled to make an impact in the Premier League following his high profile move from Juventus.

PSG are keen on having Kean in their squad for another spell, while the striker also wants his future to be in the French capital.

It has been claimed that PSG are working on taking Kean back to the Parc des Princes on another loan.

However, the Merseyside outfit are against the idea of shipping off Kean on another loan spell for the upcoming season.

New Everton boss Rafael Benitez is keen to take a look at Kean and is yet to take a decision on his future as he continues assessing the squad he inherited from ex-boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Kean regained his form last season, scoring 13 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, while also bagging three strikes in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether the Italian has a part to play under new boss Benitez at Goodison Park.