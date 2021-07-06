Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock has expressed his delight at getting the chance to spend one more year at Zulte Waregem and insists he is back to stay.

The 28-year-old defender spent last season on loan at the Belgian outfit and made 32 appearances for the club.

De Bock is firmly out of favour at Leeds and the club had been expected to look to move him out again during the ongoing transfer window.

Zulte Waregem have been keen to bring him back on loan again this summer and the defender rejoined the club for one more season on Tuesday.

De Bock stressed that he enjoyed last season at the Belgian club and is happy that he is back at the club to stay, given he only has one more deal left on his Leeds contract.

He told the club’s official site: “I came here to stay.

“I felt very good at Essevee last season and I am pleased that we can continue for another year together.”

Zulte sporting director Eddy Cordier believes De Bock added a certain drive and winning mentality to the team last season and he is pleased to have him back in the team for at least one more season.

He said: “Last season, Laurens showed his added value for the team.

“With his experience and winning mentality, he provides an extra drive.

“We are pleased that we can also count on Laurens in the coming seasons.”

He will be out of contract at Leeds next summer and will be able to leave the club on a permanent basis on a free transfer.