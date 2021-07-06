Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa’s methods in training sessions are different gravy and admits that he is learning a lot from the Argentine.

Gelhardt was snapped up by Leeds last summer and kept at the club to play for the Under-23s and train with the first team, as he continues his development.

Bielsa is known for his tough training regime and Gelhardt admits that he has learned lots in a short space of time, dubbing his sessions “different gravy”.

“I’ve learned so much just in such a little time”, Gelhardt told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Basically the training sessions, how tough they are physically, but once you get through them you are so happy.

“Your body feels much better and technically and tactically it’s different gravy. It’s really unbelievable what you learn from him.”

Gelhardt is awestruck by the manager’s in-depth knowledge about the game and feels that every player can learn so much from him within a short period of time.

“You are like wow.

“How does he know so much about football? But it’s good, you really learn a lot from him in such a little time.”

Gelhardt is a product of Wigan’s youth academy making his senior debut for the club in 2018.

Over the course of his two-year-long stay, he featured in 21 games for the Latics, scoring one goal.

He is yet to be handed his senior debut at Elland Road but has been on the bench on a number of occasions.