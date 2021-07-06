Sunderland manager Lee Johnson feels that Luke O’Nien is a perfect fit for the type of culture that he and his coaching staff want to create at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats confirmed on Tuesday that the 26-year-old has put pen-to-paper to a new three-year contract that will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2024.

A fan favourite, O’Nein joined the Black Cats in 2018 and has so far featured in 139 matches for the League One club, scoring eleven goals and setting up 13 more for his team-mates.

Johnson, while reacting to the news of the contract extension, insisted that the Watford academy graduate will help Sunderland reach the next level.

“We are all delighted that Luke has re-signed for the club”, Johnson told his club’s official site.

“He is a great character around the place and he’s perfect for the type of culture that we want to create, as well as being a very versatile and quality player – and one we hope can help us strive for the next level.”

O’Nien on his part revealed that the club’s plans to develop him personally turned out to be an additional motivation for him.

“Hearing their plans for the club and how they want to develop me personally was incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get going again.”

Sunderland are shaping up for a big season under Johnson as they aim to win promotion back to the Championship.