John Barnes is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur roping in former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo to succeed Jose Mourinho should not be seen as a step backwards.

Spurs were finally able to put an end to their long and arduous hunt for a new manager to replace Mourinho earlier this month when they hired Nuno, having seen talks with multiple candidates come undone.

It has been a topic of discussion among the Tottenham faithful whether Nuno is the right man to lead the club with him not having the trophy winning pedigree of his predecessor.

However, Liverpool legend Barnes is of the view that Nuno’s appointment should not be seen as a backward step as he is the right man to get Spurs to the heights they want to reach.

Barnes added that Nuno’s style of football suits the capital club and how they operate in the transfer market also provides him with an opportunity to improve the squad with the right type of players he wants to work with.

“The appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham boss in succession to Jose Mourinho shouldn’t be seen as a backward step”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“The brand of football he plays – he got his Wolves side playing attractive football – and the kind of players he will be able to bring in, mean he can improve Tottenham in terms of where they want to be.

“He won’t be signing players for £100million like Manchester United or Manchester City, but he’s got good players at Tottenham and, with the market they operate in, he’ll be able to sign players for £30m-£40m.

“He suits the profile of Spurs and where they are at the moment.”

Nuno will be determined to get up to speed in his role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with pre-season having kicked off and prove all his doubters wrong in the upcoming campaign.