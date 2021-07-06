Sheffield Wednesday are looking to bolster their left-back options this summer and Arsenal’s Tolaji Bola could be an option for them, according to The Star.

The Owls are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season and are said to have identified signing a new left-back as a top priority this summer.

Former Chelsea youth star Renedi Masampu is already on trial with Sheffield Wednesday, though it remains to be seen if he will be handed a full-time contract by the club.

Apart from Masampu, Darren Moore’s side also have another left-back under consideration, with Arsenal’s Bola said to be on their radar this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to bolster his full-back options ahead of the start of the League One campaign and Bola could be an option for them.

Though the 22-year-old is on the Owls’ radar, it remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in the player and approach Arsenal with a formal offer.

The Owls are currently hit with a transfer embargo, but are looking to make progress with their recruitment so they can hit the ground running.

Bola spent the first half of last season on loan at Rochdale and could be open to another stint in League One with Sheffield Wednesday.