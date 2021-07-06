Sunderland are leading the race to land ex-Huddersfield Town star Alex Pritchard, amidst strong competition from Derby County and Birmingham City, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Black Cats had a disappointing end to last season as they crashed out of the playoffs, ending their quest for promotion into the Championship under Lee Johnson.

Sunderland are now gearing up for their first full season under Johnson with another promotion charge in the making and are looking at the transfer talent pool to bolster their squad.

The Wearside giants have zeroed in on midfielder Pritchard, who attained free agent status at the end of last month having left Huddersfield Town.

Pritchard is a man in-demand as Championship duo Derby County and Birmingham are also keen on snapping him up, in addition to Sunderland.

However, the 28-year-old may well be playing at the Stadium of Light in the upcoming season as Sunderland are leading the chase for him.

Johnson is hoping to rope in two new players before the end of this week and Pritchard could be one of his new signings.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland manage to beat off interest from Championship clubs to land Pritchard, who spent three-and-a-half years with the Terriers.