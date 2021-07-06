New Swansea City goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen has revealed that though he enjoyed his time at Everton it was frustrating given that he did not get much game time.

The shot-stopper left the Toffees’ Under-23 fold at the end of his contract and joined Swansea on an initial one-year deal.

The 19-year-old was at Everton for three years, progressing through their youth ranks, though he feels that the last year at Merseyside was not as good as he had expected given the lack of game time.

Now Defreitas-Hansen is looking for a fresh start and cannot wait to get back to competitive action.

“I enjoyed my time at Everton, but with Covid there were not so many games to play in”, Defreitas-Hansen told his new club’s official site.

“It was frustrating in that sense, but this is a fresh start for me and I cannot wait to get back down to work.”

Defreitas-Hansen insists that having worked with the first-team at Everton he picked up lessons from current England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, which he is now looking to take forward.

“I worked with the first team quite a bit, so I had the chance to work with Jordan.

“He is obviously a great keeper and he was great to work alongside and learn from.

“When you work with people like that you are always going to pick up things you can take forward because he was so professional and everything they do you want to take forward and learn from.”

He will now be looking to kick on with his career at Swansea.