Liverpool star Sepp van den Berg has revealed that he had interest from other clubs, but is convinced that he made the best choice by re-joining Preston North End on loan.

The 19-year-old impressed for the Lilywhites after joining on loan from Liverpool in January as a part of the deal that saw Ben Davies head in the other direction.

Having been delighted with Van den Berg’s performances last season, Frankie McAvoy’s side have taken the defender to Deepdale on a season-long loan.

However, the Dutchman has revealed that Preston were not the only side interested in acquiring his services on a temporary deal from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Van den Berg explained that he was prepared to snub other clubs in favour of a return to Deepdale, having been aware of their desire to re-sign him since the end of last season and is convinced that they are the right side for him to continue his development.

“I went back to Liverpool to look at how things had gone for Preston“, Van den Berg told the Lancashire Post.

“They were happy and I was happy as well.

“Then I went away to have a break to think about this season.

“I knew Preston wanted me back from the start.

“I spoke to the gaffer again about the plans.

“There were other options but this was the best option for me.”

Having played the majority of his time at Preston as a right-back or right wing-back last term, Van den Berg has set his eyes on establishing himself as a centre-back during his second spell at the club.