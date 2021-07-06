Tottenham Hotspur could make an offer for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie if they get the impression that the player is open to a new challenge, according to Eurosport.

Having announced the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach, Spurs have now turned their attention towards strengthening their squad.

Tottenham have identified defence as the position that needs to be prioritised this summer and are already working on a deal for Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu.

However, the club’s new managing director of football Fabio Paratici is looking into various ways to strengthen the team ahead of the new season and has identified a potential opportunity in Milan.

Tottenham are exploring the possibility of signing AC Milan midfielder Kessie, who has entered the final year of his contract with the Italians.

Though midfield is not a priority position in Spurs’ transfer business this summer, their interest in Kessie is strong and could proceed with an offer if they get a green signal from the player.

It is said that the north London club could put in an offer for Kessie if they get the impression that the player is open to a new challenge this summer.

With Kessie entering the final year of his contract with AC Milan, it remains to be seen how much the Serie A outfit will demand for his sale this summer.