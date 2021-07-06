Tottenham Hotspur are expecting Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon to push for first-team places next season rather than go out on loan again this summer, according to football.london.

The two young Spurs players spent last season on loan, with Skipp playing a key role in getting Norwich promoted to the Premier League, while Sessegnon made 29 appearances for German side Hoffenheim.

Skipp and Sessegnon have checked into Tottenham’s pre-season programme under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

It has been claimed that while Spurs were searching for a new manager it was made clear to prospective candidates that the club expect the duo to stay at Tottenham.

The north London club want to see Skipp and Sessegnon push for first-team places in the upcoming campaign.

Norwich wanted to take Skipp back on loan, but the signing of Billy Gilmour on loan shows that they have given up hope.

Nuno also has the same ideas about Skipp and Sessegnon and wants to see them progress in the first team next season.

The north London club are confident that the two players will add value to the first team following their experience last season.