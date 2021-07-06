Wigan Athletic are interested in getting their hands on out-of-contract Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke who is also a target for Celtic, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The 28-year-old striker was the second-highest goalscorer in League One last season, scoring 26 times in 45 appearances for Sunderland.

But his contract with the Black Cats expired at the end of last month and Sunderland have more or less given up on the hope of convincing him to sign a new deal.

Celtic are believed to be interested in taking him north of the border in the ongoing transfer window as Ange Postecoglou wants to add more goals to his squad.

But Wyke has several suitors in England as well and Wigan are claimed to have jumped into the race to sign him.

The Latics finished 20th in League One last season but are pushing to build a squad good enough to have a go at promotion.

Wyke is a proven goalscorer at the level and the club are keen to secure his signature on a free transfer this summer.

It has been suggested that Wigan could offer him the best terms possible out of all the offers he has received.

Celtic remain interested in him but it seems Wigan are willing to push the boat out to secure Wyke’s signature.