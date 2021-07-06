Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has promised Junior Firpo that playing under Marcelo Bielsa will make him a better player.

After days of anticipation, the Whites finally managed to put the seal on a deal for the Barcelona man, signing him for a fee in the region of £13m and making him put pen-to-paper to a four-year contract.

Radrizzani revealed that he had waited for quite some time to hear positive news from the player’s camp and from the club’s director of football Victor Orta.

And now that finally the deal has been sealed the Italian feels that the full-back will help the club grow in the future and move towards their goals.

“We had been waiting for [a] long [time]”, Radrizzani said on Live Now.

“I was expecting every week news from Junior, his agent and Victor [Orta]. And finally, during the weekend I got the feedback that he liked our proposal and he liked to join us.

“So we are very happy. And I think we have put another important element to continue to grow our club in what we deserve to be.

“And we will continue to grow, I am sure about that.”

Radrizzani is clear that Junior has taken a superb opportunity in joining Leeds as Bielsa will make sure he improves as a player.

“For Firpo is it is a fantastic opportunity for Junior to play with Marcelo because as you know, he is a very demanding coach.

“But he will transform his career for the better, I am pretty sure about that.”

Junior joined Barcelona from Real Betis in 2019 and featured in 41 games for the Spanish side, scoring two goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.