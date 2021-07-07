Serie A giants AC Milan cannot make a move for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer immediately as they need to sell a player first.

The RB Leipzig captain has entered the final year of his contract and is expected to leave the German club in the ongoing transfer window.

He has a €50m release clause in his contract but there are suggestions that RV Leipzig will accept a fee around the €20m mark in order to earn a fee from his departure.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him for several months, though they need to move players out, and he has also been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

AC Milan are also admirers of Sabizter, but they are unlikely to be able to steal a march on the Premier League pair as, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they need to sell a player first..

Sabitzer is a top target for AC Milan because of his quality and the price he could be available for this summer.

But the Rossoneri need to bring in some money into their coffers through a player sale before they can move for the Austrian midfielder.

AC Milan are trying to bring in around €12m to €13m by selling Jens-Petter Hauge in the ongoing window.

They will hope no other club make a move for Sabitzer before they can sort out their finances.

The midfielder has also been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund this summer.