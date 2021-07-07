Ajax are growing frustrated over the delay in a deal for Nordsjaelland forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has attracted transfer interest from top clubs in Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester United, with his performances for Nordsjaelland.

Despite the Premier League duo holding an interest in Sulemana, Ajax have appeared to be edging closer towards acquiring the services of the highly-rated winger.

The Dutch Eredivisie giants are said to have everything in place and all that is left is for the Ghana international to put pen to paper on a contract with the club.

However, Sulemana is yet to do so and Erik ten Hag’s side are growing frustrated over the lengthy delay in a deal for him, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

The teenager was in Amsterdam recently and looked set to sign for the Eredivise outfit, but Ajax are annoyed by the fact that the deal is not over the line yet.

It is suggested that Ten Hag’s side could end their pursuit of Sulemana if there is a further delay.

It is unclear if another club are trying to hijack Ajax’s swoop for the promising forward, but the Amsterdam side are growing concerned.