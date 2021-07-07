Arsenal are open to loaning out Hector Bellerin amidst interest from Serie A champions Inter this summer.

Bellerin is one of the players the Gunners are considering cashing in this summer as part of their plans to overhaul Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move back to his homeland, with Real Betis believed to be interested in getting their hands on him in the ongoing transfer window.

But Inter are the ones who are pushing to land him as the replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Gunners are now open to considering loan offers for Bellerin in the ongoing window.

They would prefer to sell him but the club are now prepared to consider loan offers for Bellerin this summer.

But any loan offer would have to contain a mandatory purchase clause of around €20m to €25m to guarantee an income for the north London club.

Inter have pressed the accelerator for Bellerin and there is the possibility that Arsenal’s willingness to entertain loan offers would help the Serie A giants to land the Spanish full-back.