Alex Rae believes Kevin Nisbet would be a good signing for Celtic, but has insisted that he cannot be expected to replace Odsonne Edouard in the team.

Hibernian signed Nisbet from Dunfermline last summer and he scored 18 goals in his first season for Hibs.

His performances earned him a spot in Scotland’s European Championship squad and he is now being linked with a move to Glasgow giants Celtic in the ongoing transfer window.

Rae is an admirer of Nisbet and believes his career and development are moving in the right direction.

He is certain that the forward would be a very good addition to the Celtic squad in the ongoing transfer window.

However, the former Scottish Premiership star stressed that Nisbet should not be seen as the direct replacement for Edouard if the Frenchman leaves Parkhead this summer.

Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “The one thing about him is that he looks like he is going in the right direction.

“He came in last year and there were question marks as he played most of his football at the lower levels, but he did brilliantly and scored on his Scotland debut as well.

“I think he would be a good addition for Celtic, but whether he would be the number 9 [is the question]?

“If Edouard goes out of the door and you replace him with Nisbet? For me, there is a big gulf in quality.”

Edouard has been open to leaving Celtic since last year and was expected to join Leicester this summer until the Foxes signed Patson Daka.