Borussia Dortmund have expressed an interest in signing Arsenal and Tottenham Hospur admired midfielder Marcel Sabitzer in the ongoing transfer window.

Sabitzer has entered the final 12 months of his RB Leipzig contract and has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

RB Leipzig are willing to consider offers to sell Sabitzer this summer and are prepared to accept below his €50m release clause value.

Tottenham have long been keeping tabs on him, but need to bring in money from player sales, and there are suggestions that Arsenal are interested in signing the Austrian midfielder.

But according to German magazine Sport Bild, he is also attracting interest in Germany with Dortmund considering signing him.

The BVB are weighing up making a move to take Sabitzer to the Westfalenstadion in the ongoing transfer window.

The midfielder has emerged as a good option for Dortmund, who are looking to bring in experienced midfield reinforcements.

He is also available for a cut-price figure, which is expected to be below the €20m mark this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Dortmund can convince Sabitzer to reject overtures from England and stay within Germany in the ongoing window.