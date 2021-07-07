Danny Murphy is of the view that the only reason Danny Ings has rebuffed a lucrative contact at Southampton is because he has been approached by a top club, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Aston Villa.

Ings’ future at St. Mary’s is under the scanner with the striker having not signed an offer of a new deal at the club that would make him the highest earner in their history.

The striker has entered the final year of his Saints stint and several of their Premier League rivals are interested in luring him away, including Spurs, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Former Tottenham star Murphy is of the view that the only reason Ings is not committing to a new deal at Southampton is because he has been approached by a top club, especially given his age and injury issues.

Murphy explained that as Southampton have proposed him a lucrative contract, cash might not be the issue.

While discussing Ings contractual situation at Southampton, Murphy said on talkSPORT: “With the injuries he has had, I find it strange he’s only got a year left and he is not signing that contract.

“I think there can only be two reasons.

“One is that it is not quite right, it needs a few bits, which does not sound right because if it is the best deal they have offered any player in their history, then it is going to be pretty good dough.

“So, it sounds like he has been tapped up.

“I cannot see any other scenario than being tapped up because why would not you sign when you have the injury problems you have had, you are 28 years of age?

“I mean he has earned OK; he has not been a top earner anywhere, this is the contract that is going to make him.

“I do not get it unless he has been tapped, I cannot see any other way.”

It has emerged that the Saints are prepared to let Ings run down his contract and leave the club on a free transfer next summer if they do not receive an offer they are happy with.