Alex Rae has stressed the importance of Celtic making sure that they get the deal done to sell Norwich City and Newcastle United target Kristoffer Ajer sorted out as soon as possible this summer.

Ajer wanted to leave Celtic last year but was convinced to stay at the club and help them win their tenth straight league title in a row.

Celtic finished 25 points behind champions Rangers and with only 12 months left on his contract, the Norwegian wants to move on from the club and play at a higher level from next season.

Newcastle, Norwich and Bayer Leverkusen are all battling to secure Ajer and Rae insisted that Celtic need to sort out the defender’s departure as soon as possible in order to move on from him.

He feels Celtic should be delighted if they get a fee in the region of £12m for the centre-back this summer.

Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “It’s important to try and get that deal done because he has made it clear through the course of the summer there was an agreement last year.

“He stayed the extra year to try and get ten-in-a-row, it didn’t work out pretty well and so now he will be looking to get the move that was promised last year.

“I have heard reports of kind of £12m, if that was the case I would fire up the car and drive him down there if I were Celtic.

“That would be remarkable money to get for the last year of the contract.”

Celtic have rejected bids for Ajer this summer as they do not meet their valuation, leaving the player unhappy.