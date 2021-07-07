Luke Ayling has credited Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa for bringing a scientific approach to pre-season preparations and training in general at the club, and revealed he is used to it now.

Leeds stars have been going through an extensive set of tests since returning to pre-season training, with the club closely working with experts from Leeds Beckett University’s Carnegie School of Sport.

The current pre-season testing regime is in line with a number of implementations put in place by Bielsa, who has revolutionised the culture at Elland Road since his arrival in 2018.

And Ayling has revealed Bielsa has bought a scientific approach to learning the game to the fore, which is heavily reflected in Leeds’ training, starting from pre-season.

The full-back admitted he is now used to all the testing and screening he needs to go through with each passing season as he has been playing under the Argentine for three seasons.

Asked whether he is used to the scientific approach at Leeds under Bielsa, Ayling told LUTV: “Yes, he bought it really to the fore with all the running stats and the gym.

“We have been used to it in last three years.

“I think now they have taken it to the next level, [from] which hopefully the club will move to the next level and the players need to move to the next level as well.”

As pre-season training continues to crank up Leeds have confirmed their first raft of friendlies with trips to Guiseley, Blackburn Rovers and Fleetwood Town scheduled this month.