Uli Forte, Denis Zakaria’s former coach, is of the view that the midfielder has all the characteristics to shine in the Premier League, amidst interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Zakaria worked with Forte at former club Young Boys and also made his Champions League debut under him.

The 24-year-old is being linked with leaving his current club Borussia Monchengladbach in the ongoing window and has admirers in the Premier League in the shape of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Forte, who is aware of interest in Zakaria from England, is of the view that his former charge has all the right characteristics to make it in Premier League.

The 47-year-old added that Zakaria possesses exceptional technique on the pitch and is an industrious presence in midfield.

“I handed Zakaria his debut, he is an incredible box-to-box [player]”, Forte said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“He has exceptional technique and grinds on for kilometres.

“All his characteristics were appreciated from a very young age and he made his debut at the age of 18.

“He has offers from England, he has the right characteristics for the Premier [League].

“Also, in Naples I recommend him, with the Azzurri I would see him well with Fabian [Ruiz].”

It remains to be seen whether Zakaria will find himself playing in the Premier League in the upcoming season with both Arsenal and Manchester City keeping tabs on him.