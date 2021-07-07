Leeds United have returned to pre-season training ahead of the new Premier League campaign, but Pascal Struijk is not looking forward to all the running involved.

With the brand new Premier League campaign starting in around a month’s time, Leeds’ stars reported back at the club last week to kick off their pre-season training schedule.

Having made a strong impression upon their return to the top flight last term, the Whites have begun their pre-season training with their eyes set on making an even bigger impact this time around.

Defender Struijk is among the players looking forward to putting the pre-season to maximum use ahead of the season opener against Manchester United on 14th August.

However, the 21-year-old defender has admitted that he is not a fan of all the running involved in Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-season training regime and conceded that it is the games that he is looking forward to.

“I do enjoy pre-season, I do not really like the running“, Struijk told LUFC TV.

“But, I do really like the progress to the games and the games are really what you want to play, instead of the running.“

Looking back at last season, Struijk insisted that Leeds had a great season, but is hopeful of helping the side reach greater heights in the 2021/22 campaign.

“We finished really high last year I think“, the defender said.

“It was a really good season from us and of course, everyone wants to do better than [that] next year.

“Hopefully, we can do that.“

The Elland Road side will begin their pre-season friendlies with a trip to Guiseley and have also lined up matches with Blackburn Rovers and Fleetwood Town this month.