Alex Rae has insisted that Celtic need to light a fire under their recruitment process as there is not enough defensive cover in the squad just two weeks away from their Champions League qualifier.

Celtic waited several months before confirming the signature of Ange Postecoglou as their new manager last month, after being snubbed by Eddie Howe.

Their recruitment process is yet to pick up the pace, but they did recently confirm the signature of 20-year-old defender Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday.

Rae has insisted that Celtic need to urgently bring in more new signings this summer as the squad is not looking great at the moment, just two weeks away from their Champions League qualifier.

He stressed that they need more defensive cover and they need more numbers in their squad as soon as possible.

Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I think it’s a priority now that Celtic start to get some business in.

“It is two weeks to the day when they take on FC Midtjylland in the Champions League qualifier.

“And if you just look at the personnel and even if you just look at the back four – [Anthony] Ralston, [Stephen] Welsh, [Nir] Bitton and [Boli] Bolingoli to come in.

“There is not enough cover and they need bodies in the building sooner rather than later.”

It remains to be seen who Postecoglou will look to bring in as he aims to hit the ground running as Celtic boss.